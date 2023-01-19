English
    Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1500: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on IndusInd Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1500 in its research report dated January 18, 2023.

    January 19, 2023
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on IndusInd Bank


    IndusInd Bank reported solid earnings growth in Q3FY23 with PAT at Rs. 1,959 crore (up 69% Y-o-y/ 10% q-o-q) led by ~15% y-o-y growth in operating profit and 36% decline in provisions however bank has utilized contingent provisions to the tune of Rs.461 crore during the quarter. NII grew by 18% y-o-y and 4% q-o-q, aided by strong loan growth of 19% y-o-y/ 5% q-o-q with retail loans up 21% y-o-y; corporate loans increased by 20% y-o-y; while MFI loans rose by ~8% y-o-y. NIMs were stable, rising by 3 bps q-o-q at 4.27%. Total slippages were down by 7% q-o-q (2.6% annualized versus 2.8% q-o-q). Asset quality was stable with GNPA/NNPA ratios at 2.06%/0.62% respectively. PCR stable at ~71%. Restructured book declined to 1.25% from 1.5% in last quarter. The bank has guided that it is likely to see most of the restructured book run down by FY2023-end.



    Outlook


    The near to medium term outlook looks stable to positive for the bank, except for cost of deposits. At CMP, IIB trades at 1.7x/ 1.5x/ 1.3x its FY2023E/ 24E/ 25E BV. We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 1,500.


