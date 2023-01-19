Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1500: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on IndusInd Bank
IndusInd Bank reported solid earnings growth in Q3FY23 with PAT at Rs. 1,959 crore (up 69% Y-o-y/ 10% q-o-q) led by ~15% y-o-y growth in operating profit and 36% decline in provisions however bank has utilized contingent provisions to the tune of Rs.461 crore during the quarter. NII grew by 18% y-o-y and 4% q-o-q, aided by strong loan growth of 19% y-o-y/ 5% q-o-q with retail loans up 21% y-o-y; corporate loans increased by 20% y-o-y; while MFI loans rose by ~8% y-o-y. NIMs were stable, rising by 3 bps q-o-q at 4.27%. Total slippages were down by 7% q-o-q (2.6% annualized versus 2.8% q-o-q). Asset quality was stable with GNPA/NNPA ratios at 2.06%/0.62% respectively. PCR stable at ~71%. Restructured book declined to 1.25% from 1.5% in last quarter. The bank has guided that it is likely to see most of the restructured book run down by FY2023-end.
Outlook
The near to medium term outlook looks stable to positive for the bank, except for cost of deposits. At CMP, IIB trades at 1.7x/ 1.5x/ 1.3x its FY2023E/ 24E/ 25E BV. We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 1,500.
