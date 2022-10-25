English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1350: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on IndusInd Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1350 in its research report dated October 20, 2022.

    Broker Research
    October 25, 2022 / 01:38 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on IndusInd Bank


    IndusInd Bank is a Hinduja group promoted newer age private sector bank and is the fifth largest private bank in India. Vehicle finance forms around 26% of overall loans • Strong pan-India presence with 6103 touch points as on September 2022.



    Outlook


    We retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the bank at ~1.8x FY24E ABV and revise our target price from Rs 1330 to Rs 1350 per share.

    Close

    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    IndusInd Bank - 211022 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #IndusInd Bank #Recommendations
    first published: Oct 25, 2022 01:38 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.