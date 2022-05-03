English
    Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1200: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on IndusInd Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1200 in its research report dated May 02, 2022.

    May 03, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on IndusInd Bank


    Indusind Bank’s Q4 FY22 profitability improved, with a 1.51% RoA (up 16bps q/q) and better asset quality. Key positives are 1) strong dis-bursements in the corporate and VF books, 2) strong retail deposit growth, 3) sturdy balance sheet with 72% coverage and a Rs33bn provision buffer (1.4% of loans) and 4) strong liquidity and capitalisation. With credit growth picking up and normalising credit costs, earnings would improve.


    Outlook


    We maintain our positive view on the bank with a TP of Rs1,200, valuing it at 1.6x P/ABV on its FY24e book.


    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #IndusInd Bank #Recommendations
    first published: May 3, 2022 11:03 am
