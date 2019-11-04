App
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 03:27 PM IST

Buy Indian Oil Corporation; target of Rs 209: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Indian Oil Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 209 in its research report dated November 01, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Indian Oil Corporation


We lower our FY20E earnings estimates to factor in lower than expected H1 performance. During Q2, core performance for IOCL was weak; however, we expect operational performance to improve going forward. Benign crude price outlook given rising US supplies and weak global macros is likely to keep marketing margins buoyant. Also, implementation of IMO2020 will support diesel margins, which is positive for the OMCs.


Outlook


Maintain BUY with a revised PT of Rs209 (Rs181 earlier) on roll over to FY21E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Nov 4, 2019 03:27 pm

tags #Buy #Indian Oil Corporation #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

