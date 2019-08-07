Buy Indian Hotels; target of Rs 178: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Indian Hotels has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 178 in its research report dated August 05, 2019.
Motilal Oswal's research report on Indian Hotels
Consol. revenue grew by 4% YoY to INR10.2b (our estimate: INR10.3m). Adjusting for Ind-AS 116 impact, like-to-like EBITDA was up 16% YoY at INR1,287m (our estimate: INR1,219m), with the margin expanding 130bp YoY to 12.6% (our estimate: 11.9%). Adj. PAT declined 82% YoY to INR34m (our estimate: INR154m) on account of lower profit at JVs/associates (INR45m v/s our estimate of INR96m) and higher tax (1QFY19 had a tax benefit).
Outlook
On an SOTP basis, we arrive at a TP of INR178 (upside of 32%). Maintain Buy.
