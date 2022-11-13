English
    Buy Indian Bank; target of Rs 300: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Indian Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated November 10, 2022.

    November 13, 2022 / 08:17 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Indian Bank


    Indian Bank is one of the largest and among the better performing PSU banks in India with a total business of over Rs 10.3 lakh crore • Pan-India presence with strong branch network of 5728 domestic branches • Diversified loan mix with RAM (retail/agri/MSME) forming ~62% to book.


    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. Indian Bank is expected to deliver credit growth largely in line with industry and RoA of ~0.9% in FY24E. Thus, we value the bank at ~0.85x FY24E ABV and revise our target price from Rs 250 to Rs 300 per share.


    first published: Nov 13, 2022 08:17 pm