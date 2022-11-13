Buy Indian Bank; target of Rs 300: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Indian Bank

Indian Bank is one of the largest and among the better performing PSU banks in India with a total business of over Rs 10.3 lakh crore • Pan-India presence with strong branch network of 5728 domestic branches • Diversified loan mix with RAM (retail/agri/MSME) forming ~62% to book.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. Indian Bank is expected to deliver credit growth largely in line with industry and RoA of ~0.9% in FY24E. Thus, we value the bank at ~0.85x FY24E ABV and revise our target price from Rs 250 to Rs 300 per share.

