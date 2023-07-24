Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 1250: Axis Securities

Buy

ICICIB has been a consistently outperforming over the past few quarters. The bank has entered FY24 on a strong footing and we expect the momentum to continue. No major asset quality challenges are visible and the benign credit cost trajectory should continue. Additionally, the bank continues to hold adequate provision buffers, which is comforting. Despite margin pressures and higher Opex growth we expect ICICIB to deliver a healthy PPOP/Earnings growth of 15/16% CAGR over FY23-25E and a consistent RoA/RoE of 2-2.2%/17-18% over FY24-25E.

Outlook

The stock currently trades at 2.8x Sep’24E ABV. We reiterate our BUY recommendation, valuing the stock at 3x FY25E ABV to the core book and a subsidiary value of Rs 165, to arrive at a target price of Rs 1,250/share, implying an upside of 25% from the CMP.

