you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 01:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Housing Development Finance Corporation; target of Rs 2500: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Housing Development Finance Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2500 in its research report dated June 12, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Housing Development Finance Corporation


Easing competitive intensity among HFCs to allow strong players like HDFC to cherry pick its way to market share gains. Company has a long history of strong and consistent performance (asset quality, margins, etc). Government to continue to focus on housing, near-term incentives/measures expected.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on stock with a revised price target of Rs. 2,500.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 14, 2019 01:53 pm

tags #Buy #Housing Development Finance Corporation #Recommendations #Sharekhan

