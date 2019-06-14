Buy Housing Development Finance Corporation; target of Rs 2500: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Housing Development Finance Corporation

Easing competitive intensity among HFCs to allow strong players like HDFC to cherry pick its way to market share gains. Company has a long history of strong and consistent performance (asset quality, margins, etc). Government to continue to focus on housing, near-term incentives/measures expected.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on stock with a revised price target of Rs. 2,500.

