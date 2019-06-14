Buy Housing Development Finance Corporation; target of Rs 2500: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Housing Development Finance Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2500 in its research report dated June 12, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on Housing Development Finance Corporation
Easing competitive intensity among HFCs to allow strong players like HDFC to cherry pick its way to market share gains. Company has a long history of strong and consistent performance (asset quality, margins, etc). Government to continue to focus on housing, near-term incentives/measures expected.
Outlook
We maintain our Buy rating on stock with a revised price target of Rs. 2,500.
