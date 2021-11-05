MARKET NEWS

Buy Gujarat State Petronet; target of Rs 450: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Gujarat State Petronet recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated November 03, 2021.

November 05, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Gujarat State Petronet


GUJS reported numbers in line with our estimates, with volumes at 37.5mmscmd (improves QoQ - supported by growth in CGDs and the Fertilizer sector). We continue to remain optimistic about volume growth for the company as CGD volumes grow further on the back of festive season demand and economy opening up to its fullest, and higher offtake from the ramp-up/commissioning of fertilizer plants over the next couple of quarters. We expect spot LNG prices to return to normal levels post winter (i.e. end of FY22) as seasonal gas demand subsides, with supply constraints being resolved. RIL has bought ~8mmscmd (4.8mmscmd/3.2mmscmd in auction-II/III) of its own KG basin gas. Various companies (like GSPC, Essar Steel, and GSFC) have procured gas in two rounds of auctions. We believe substantial volume will flow to Gujarat and thus on the pipeline of GUJS.



Outlook


The stock trades at 16x FY23E EPS and 10x FY23E EV/EBITDA. Investments in GUJGA and Sabarmati Gas, at 25% holding discount, offer a valuation of INR307. Valuing the core at 7x (long term trough valuation) adjusted Dec'23E EPS of INR20.5 and adding the value of investments, we arrive at a TP of INR450/share.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Gujarat State Petronet #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Nov 5, 2021 09:31 am

