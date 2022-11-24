English
    Buy Graphite India; target of Rs 440: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Graphite India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 440 in its research report dated November 14, 2022.

    November 24, 2022 / 03:42 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Graphite India


    Graphite India (GIL) is the largest Indian producer of graphite electrodes by total capacity. Its manufacturing capacity is 98000 tonnes per annum. While GIL manufactures a full range of graphite electrodes, it stays focused on the higher margin, large diameter, ultra-high power (UHP) electrodes • GIL has over 40 years of technical expertise in the industry.


    Outlook


    Hence, we upgrade the stock from REDUCE to BUY. We value GIL at Rs 440, 6.5x FY24E EV/EBITDA.


