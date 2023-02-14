Buy Godrej Agrovet; target of Rs 570: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Godrej Agrovet
GOAGRO reported a muted operating performance, owing to continued volatility in input cost, price erosion in key products, and limited price pass on. Animal Feed (AF) EBIT grew 12% YoY; processed food division turned EBIT positive to INR137m; Crop protection (CP) business witnessed an EBIT decline of 45% YoY, led by adverse product mix, lower demand, and lower realization.
Outlook
We largely maintain our FY23/FY24/FY25 earnings estimate and reiterate our Buy rating with an SoTP basis TP of INR570.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.