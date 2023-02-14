Buy Godrej Agrovet; target of Rs 570: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Godrej Agrovet

GOAGRO reported a muted operating performance, owing to continued volatility in input cost, price erosion in key products, and limited price pass on. Animal Feed (AF) EBIT grew 12% YoY; processed food division turned EBIT positive to INR137m; Crop protection (CP) business witnessed an EBIT decline of 45% YoY, led by adverse product mix, lower demand, and lower realization.

Outlook

We largely maintain our FY23/FY24/FY25 earnings estimate and reiterate our Buy rating with an SoTP basis TP of INR570.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Godrej Agrovet - 10 -02 - 2023 - moti