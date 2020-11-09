172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-gateway-distriparks-target-of-rs-125-hdfc-securities-2-6087681.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Gateway Distriparks; target of Rs 125: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Gateway Distriparks has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 125 in its research report dated October 31, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on Gateway Distriparks


While Gateway Distriparks’ (GDL) 2QFY21 EBITDA margin expanded 290bps to 24.9%, its results have been impacted by a higher tax charge, which led to a PAT of Rs 43mn (-75% YoY). We recently upgraded Gateway Distriparks to BUY, given its deleveraging initiative post the fundraise, simplification of group structure, and expectations of incremental volumes & efficiency driven by DFC. Our estimates for FY22/23E are mostly unchanged.


Outlook


Maintain BUY with an SOTP-based target price of Rs 125, at 8.5x Sep-22 EV/EBITDA for the rail business.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 9, 2020 04:25 pm

tags #Buy #Gateway Distriparks #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

