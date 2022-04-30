Buy Gateway Distriparks; target of Rs 100: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Gateway Distriparks

GDL has a diversified presence in logistics verticals like container train operators (CTO), cold chain logistics and container freight stations. • Rail segment comprises ~70% of consolidated revenues, with the rest being contributed by CFS • Has five intermodal terminals, built on owned land at key areas along WDFC.

Outlook

We remain positive on the stock and maintain our BUY recommendation. We value the stock at Rs 100 i.e. 21x P/E on FY23E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More