Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 08:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Firstsource Solutions; target of Rs 90: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Firstsource Solutions has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 90 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on Firstsource Solutions


With revenue of $160m, up 14% q/q, 15% y/y, FSL had another good quarter. In this, the top client grew 35% q/q (though y/y, it declined 6%) and contributed 16% to revenue. FSL’s strong execution in its mortgage business (28% of revenue) absorbed the softness in health-care. Ahead, healthcare may accelerate in FY22 as mortgage stabilises. For FY21, guidance was raised to 9-12% CC (from 6-10%). The 10.7% EBIT margin (up 43bps q/q, 141bps y/y) is likely to be maintained in a narrow band.


Outlook


We raise our FY21e/FY22e revenue ~5%/4%, earnings 6%/3%, leading to a higher target of Rs90 (13x FY22 EPS) earlier Rs85.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 08:53 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #Firstsource Solutions #Recommendations

