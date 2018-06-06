App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 04:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Deccan Cements; target of Rs 670: Centrum Research

Centrum Research is bullish on Deccan Cements has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 670 in its research report dated May 29, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Centrum Research's research report on Deccan Cements


Deccan Cements (DCL) registered 19% YoY volume growth in Q4FY18, buoyed by sustained demand in AP/Telangana markets and demand recovery in other south markets. Still, aggressive pricing across south and elevated energy and freight costs continued to impact profitability - EBITDA/PAT down 17%/19% YoY. We continue to like DCL owing to (1) its strong balance sheet and (2) as we expect pricing to recover in south which should help the industry pass on the energy cost inflation.


Outlook
DCL is trading at extremely cheap valuations (13% AOCF/EV yield, 5x FY20E EBITDA and USD41/MT replacement cost).  We reiterate BUY with a revised TP of Rs670.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 04:33 pm

tags #Buy #Centrum Research #Deccan Cements #Recommendations

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.