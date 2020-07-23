App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 07:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Crompton Gr. Con ; target of Rs 285: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Crompton Gr. Con recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 285 in its research report dated July 22, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Crompton Gr. Con


Crompton’s FY20 Annual Report focuses on a five-dimensional growth strategy and various cost rationalization measures that have yielded satisfactory results. The launch of newer products and a deepening reach within the current product portfolio were among the key focus areas for the year gone by. Here are the key highlights:


Outlook


Crompton's strong FCF generation is under-appreciated at current valuations, in our view. We maintain our Buy rating, with TP of INR285 (32x Mar'22E EPS).





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Jul 23, 2020 07:12 pm

tags #Buy #Crompton Gr. Con #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.