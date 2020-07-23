Buy Crompton Gr. Con ; target of Rs 285: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Crompton Gr. Con

Crompton’s FY20 Annual Report focuses on a five-dimensional growth strategy and various cost rationalization measures that have yielded satisfactory results. The launch of newer products and a deepening reach within the current product portfolio were among the key focus areas for the year gone by. Here are the key highlights:

Outlook

Crompton's strong FCF generation is under-appreciated at current valuations, in our view. We maintain our Buy rating, with TP of INR285 (32x Mar'22E EPS).







