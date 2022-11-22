English
    Buy Container Corporation of India; target of Rs 890: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Container Corporation of India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 890 in its research report dated November 13, 2022.

    November 22, 2022
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Container Corporation of India


    Concor is the dominant player in the CTO business (65% market share) with ~60 terminals. Revenue from rail transportation comprised 75% of total revenues (rest 4% by road, 13% via handling income, 2% warehousing and 4% others) • Total volumes handled in FY21 were 3.6 million TeU, of which Exim volumes were at 83% of the mix with the rest contributed by domestic containers.


    Outlook


    We remain positive on the long term growth prospects of the stock and maintain our BUY recommendation. We value the stock at Rs 890 i.e. 29x P/E on FY24E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

