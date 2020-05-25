App
Last Updated : May 25, 2020 09:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Colgate ; target of Rs 1520: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Colgate has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1520 in its research report dated May 22, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Colgate


Colgate’s (CLGT) 4QFY20 results were disappointing relative to expectations, but understandable, given the COVID-19 related disruptions highlighted by peers that have already declared results. We maintain ‘Buy’ rating on CLGT due to inexpensive valuations (below 10-year average P/E), relatively resilient portfolio (v/s peers) in an uncertain time, among the best of breed balance sheet metrics and incipient signs of market share gains.


Outlook


We arrive at a TP of INR1,520 (target multiple of 42x FY22E EPS, based on 5-year average).





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on May 25, 2020 09:52 pm

tags #Buy #Colgate #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Prices of N-95 masks down by up to 47% after NPPA advisory

India looks to store cheap oil in United States: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Govt thrust on infrastructure boost to help transmission tower companies: Ind-Ra

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

