Buy Cipla; target of Rs 605: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Cipla

Cipla’s reported an in-line quarter with revenue at Rs 40.1bn, up 2% YoY/ flat QoQ. EBITDA stood at Rs 7.1bn with margin at 17.7%, down 326bps YoY due to continued API cost inflation and falling prices in the tender business. PAT at Rs 3.3bn was down 17/12% YoY/QoQ (in-line).

Outlook

Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 605 (22x Dec-20E EPS).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.