Buy CEAT; target of Rs 1275: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on CEAT

CEAT’s 4QFY22 performance was aided by a recovery in Replacement and Commercial tyre categories. Cost inflation is likely to persist in 1QFY23, with the management raising prices to mitigate the impact, though underrecoveries continue to remain high. We upgrade our FY23 EPS estimate by 17% to account for a recovery in demand and price hikes, while maintaining our FY24 EPS estimate.

.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR1,275 per share (based on ~13x Jun’24E EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More