Last Updated : Aug 28, 2020 05:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy CEAT; target of Rs 1038: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on CEAT recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1038 in its research report dated July 30, 2020.

Broker Research

Motilal Oswal 's research report on CEAT


CEAT’s 1QFY21 performance was driven by replacement demand, lower RM cost and cost control efforts. While near-term operating performance would be driven by favorable mix and cost, strong volume recovery is key for CEAT to benefit from new capacities. We are maintaining consol. EPS estimates for FY21 but have lowered it for FY22E to factor in the higher interest cost.


Outlook


Maintain Buy. Valuations at 13.4x/11.2x FY21/22E consol. EPS does not fully capture the benefit of substantial capacity addition. Maintain Buy with TP of ~INR1,038.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 4, 2020 10:34 am

tags #Buy #Ceat #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

