Buy CEAT; target of Rs 1038: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on CEAT

CEAT’s 1QFY21 performance was driven by replacement demand, lower RM cost and cost control efforts. While near-term operating performance would be driven by favorable mix and cost, strong volume recovery is key for CEAT to benefit from new capacities. We are maintaining consol. EPS estimates for FY21 but have lowered it for FY22E to factor in the higher interest cost.

Outlook

Maintain Buy. Valuations at 13.4x/11.2x FY21/22E consol. EPS does not fully capture the benefit of substantial capacity addition. Maintain Buy with TP of ~INR1,038.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.