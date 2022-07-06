English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Carborundum Universal; target of Rs 952: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Carborundum Universal has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 952 in its research report dated July 05, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 06, 2022 / 03:09 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Carborundum Universal


    We had an interaction with Carborundum Universal Limited’s (CUMI)’s CFO Mr. Padmanabhan. He indicated that demand outlook continues to remain healthy despite a challenging environment. Performance of the Russian subsidiary is satisfactory amid global headwinds. China+1 strategy has helped the company gain market share in abrasives and has strengthened its position in domestic and export markets. The company’s long-term growth is expected to be aided by new products, domestic capacity expansion, and benefits accruing from recent acquisitions. However, in the coming quarters, growth normalisation could be seen given higher base of the previous year.



    Outlook


    We retain our Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 952, given promising long-term outlook and transient headwinds.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info


    At 15:06 hrs Carborundum Universal was quoting at Rs 748.70, up Rs 2.05, or 0.27 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 757.30 and an intraday low of Rs 737.60.


    It was trading with volumes of 3,539 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 6,668 shares, a decrease of -46.93 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.49 percent or Rs 10.95 at Rs 746.65.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,033.95 and 52-week low Rs 615.70 on 03 January, 2022 and 07 July, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 27.59 percent below its 52-week high and 21.6 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 14,216.27 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Carborundum Universal - 060722 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Carborundum Universal #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Jul 6, 2022 03:09 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.