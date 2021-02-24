English
Buy Carborundum Universal: target of Rs 611: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Carborundum Universal has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 611 in its research report dated February 22, 2021.

February 24, 2021 / 02:48 PM IST
 
 
CUMI, with its diversified user industries, is expected to gain traction, led by improvement in economic recovery, government-push spurring manufacturing activity, and automotive recovery with additional thrust from PLI schemes and auto scrappage policy. Improving overseas operations aided by capacity expansion, success of new products, and being an alternative global supplier are likely to aid exports growth. Strong balance sheet, healthy return ratios, and consistent dividend paying record are key salient features.


We retain Buy on Carborundum Universal Limited (CUMI) with a revised PT of Rs. 611, considering its healthy earnings growth profile.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 24, 2021 01:28 pm

