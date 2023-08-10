English
    Buy Carborundum Universal; target of Rs 1315: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Carborundum Universal has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1315 in its research report dated August 07, 2023.

    August 10, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Carborundum Universal

    Results lagged estimates due to a weak show by abrasives segment, while ceramics outshone on sales growth and profit fronts. We expect growth momentum to sustain as ceramics and electro-minerals are performing well led by value-added products. Profitability is likely to improve driven by improvement in subsidiaries and performance of new acquisitions. Emerging opportunities w.r.t. clean energy and demand from automotive and construction sectors are key long-term growth drivers.

    Stock trades at ~34xFY25E EPS. We retain a Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,315, building in a ~16%/~30% CAGR over FY23-FY25E.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

