    Buy Carborundum Universal; target of Rs 1000: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Carborundum Universal has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1000 in its research report dated October 31, 2022.

    November 01, 2022 / 08:48 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Carborundum Universal


    Carborundum Universal Limited (CUMI) reported a strong top-line driven by contribution from recent acquisitions. However, higher integration cost of acquisitions hit profitability. Order book is good in ceramics segment, while abrasives and electro-mechanical may face demand side challenges in the near term. Margins are expected to improve from FY24 onwards, helped by easing supply-chain constraints, easing of commodity prices and improved performance of subsidiaries.


    Outlook


    We retain a Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,000, considering buoyant sales and profitability prospects.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 1, 2022 08:48 pm