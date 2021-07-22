MARKET NEWS

Buy Bajaj Finance target of Rs 6840: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Bajaj Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6840 in its research report dated July 22, 2021.

July 22, 2021 / 02:35 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bajaj Finance


Finding opportunities in adversity, Bajaj Finance (BAF) stands geared to transform from a conventional retail lender to a full-fledged financial services ecosystem. It aims to be a one-stop shop offering superior customer services across the value chain encompassing digital lifestyle stores & credit, digital payments, health, insurance and wealth marketplaces by integrating offline as well as online platforms. We believe BAF’s robust framework would 1) accelerate its customer franchise to ~88mn (FY24) 2) enable harnessing existing customer potential backed by newly launched marketplaces/ payments apps and 3) exercise leaner cost structures.


Outlook


Against this backdrop, we upgrade BAF to ‘BUY’ (earlier Accumulate) with TP of Rs 6,840 valuing at 9.0x PABV FY23E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Bajaj Finance #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Jul 22, 2021 02:35 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.