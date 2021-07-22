Buy Bajaj Finance target of Rs 6840: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bajaj Finance

Finding opportunities in adversity, Bajaj Finance (BAF) stands geared to transform from a conventional retail lender to a full-fledged financial services ecosystem. It aims to be a one-stop shop offering superior customer services across the value chain encompassing digital lifestyle stores & credit, digital payments, health, insurance and wealth marketplaces by integrating offline as well as online platforms. We believe BAF’s robust framework would 1) accelerate its customer franchise to ~88mn (FY24) 2) enable harnessing existing customer potential backed by newly launched marketplaces/ payments apps and 3) exercise leaner cost structures.

Outlook

Against this backdrop, we upgrade BAF to ‘BUY’ (earlier Accumulate) with TP of Rs 6,840 valuing at 9.0x PABV FY23E.

