App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 02:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 800: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Aurobindo Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 800 in its research report dated May 29, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Aurobindo Pharma


The strong YoY performance in revenue, EBITDA and PAT for 4QFY19 and FY19 was supported by a 6-7% fall in the currency, continued launch momentum in the US and new business opportunities arising out of product withdrawals by bigger players like Teva/Mylan. At US$ 353mn, US sales grew 31% YoY. It was largely aided by an 86% YoY growth in injectable revenues in the US and new business opportunities. With 40+ product approvals, ramp up in injectable revenues and integration of Sandoz portfolio, we expect US segment to achieve US$ 2.3bn sales by FY21E (~33% CAGR) Europe and RoW segments continued the momentum with 14% and 38% YoY growth respectively. However, Ex-Apotex, European segment remained flat YoY. We expect both these segments to grow at 8-10%YoY over the next two years. EBITDA at Rs 10.6bn, up 32/-3% YoY/QoQ, was boosted by a ramp up in the US and currency depreciation. The margin was at 20.0%, up 18/-56bps YoY/QoQ. With acquisition cost of Rs 362mn, reported PAT at Rs 5.8bn, grew only 10% YoY (Adj PAT was up 17% YoY). Net debt jumped 49% YoY to Rs 48bn in FY19. The increase was attributed to two acquisitions – Spectrum in the US and Apotex portfolio in Europe. The increase in working capital on account of higher inventory is intentional (to capture new business opportunities in the US). We expect a gradual moderation.


Outlook


We upgrade ARBP to BUY owing to attractive valuations after the recent fall in stock price. Our TP at Rs 800 is unchanged (15x FY21E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 02:35 pm

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.