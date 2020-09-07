172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-asian-paints-target-of-rs-2275-sharekhan-5807611.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2020 07:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Asian Paints; target of Rs 2275: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Asian Paints has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2275 in its research report dated September 04, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Asian Paints


Construction and painting activities have re-gained momentum especially in the tier III/IV towns. Further there is an emerging trend of consumer shifting to better quality paints (including puttys, distempers and emulsions) in the rural market. Asian Paints (APL), a leading player in the decorative paints segment, will benefit from the rural recovery and its volumes are likely to grow in double digits in the near term. In metros, a gradual recovery is likely from Q3FY2021. Benign input prices would continue to support margins; cost savings would help OPM improve q-o-q and stabilise in Q3FY2021.



Outlook


A sturdy balance sheet, consistent dividend payouts and focus on becoming a complete home improvement player makes APL a better pick in consumer goods space. We maintain Buy with revised PT of Rs. 2,275.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 7, 2020 07:38 pm

tags #Asian Paints #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan

