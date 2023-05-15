English
    Buy APL Apollo Tubes; target of Rs 1490: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on APL Apollo Tubes recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1490 in its research report dated May 13, 2023.

    May 15, 2023 / 03:04 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on APL Apollo Tubes

    APAT reported a recovery in EBITDA/MT (up 3% YoY/10% QoQ) to INR4,970 on back of broad based improvements across the product portfolio, despite a lower VAP mix by 6pp YoY to 54% and higher costs for stabilizing the new Raipur plant. Volumes in 4QFY23 grew by 18% YoY/7% QoQ to 650KMT, ending FY23 with total sales volume of ~2.28MMT (up 30% YoY).


    Outlook

    We maintain our FY24/FY25 earnings estimates as APAT is expected to maintain its growth trajectory on a strong demand outlook. We value the stock at 33x FY25E EPS to arrive at a TP of INR1,490. Reiterate BUY.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

