App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 09:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Biocon hits fresh 52-week high as biosimilar drug Pegfilgrastim gets USFDA nod

The drug is used to treat low count of neutrophils in patients undergoing chemotherapy in certain types of cancer, the company said in a statement to exchanges.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Biocon rallied over 6 percent in morning trade on Tuesday to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 695 on BSE after Mylan N.V. and Biocon announced on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved Mylan’s Fulphila, a biosimilar to Neulasta, which was co-developed with Biocon.

The drug is used to treat low count of neutrophils in patients undergoing chemotherapy in certain types of cancer, the company said in a statement to exchanges.

Biocon pared some gains and was trading 2.5 percent higher at Rs 670.85 at 09:25 AM.

Biocon

related news

Fulphila is the first FDA-approved biosimilar to Neulasta and the second biosimilar from Mylan and Biocon’sjoint portfolio approved in the U.S. Mylan anticipates launching Fulphila in the coming weeks, representing the first alternative, more affordable treatment option to Neulasta for oncology patients.

"It’s a moment of great pride to be the first to receive approval for a biosimilar pegfilgrastim by the USFDA. This important milestone comes soon after our achievement of being the first to receive USFDA approval for biosimilar trastuzumab," Dr. Arun Chandavarkar, CEO & Joint Managing Director at Biocon said.

"It represents a further endorsement of the Biocon-Mylan partnership’s ability to successfully develop complex molecules to exacting quality and regulatory standards. This approval expands our oncology portfolio for the benefit of cancer patients and supports our mission to improve access to high quality, affordable biopharmaceuticals globally," he added.
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 09:34 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.