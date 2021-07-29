Balrampur Chini share price hits 52-week high as board plans share buyback

live bse live

Balrampur Chini Mills share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 376.75, rising a percent intraday on July 29 as the company said it will consider buyback of shares.

"A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on August 9, 2021, to consider standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2021," company said in its release.

"The board will also consider buyback of equity shares of the company and matters related/ incidental thereto," it added.

Balrampur Chini Mills is one of the largest integrated sugar manufacturer in India.

Their business portfolio consist of manufacturing and marketing of sugar, ethyl alcohol, ethanol, generation & selling of power & also manufacturing & marketing of organic manure.

The company also in the business activities of Sugar, Distillery, Co-generation.

At 12:42 hrs Balrampur Chini Mills was quoting at Rs 368.50, up Rs 20.90, or 6.01 percent on the BSE.