AstraZeneca Pharma shares gain on pediatric drug launch in India

AstraZeneca Pharma India

AstraZeneca Pharma India share price rose in the early trade on August 10 after the company launched a pediatric drug in India.

AstraZeneca Pharma India has launched Selumetinib (Koselugo) in India. Koselugo is indicated for treatment of Pediatric patients 3 years of age and older with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) and who have symptomatic, inoperable plexiform neurofibromas (PN).

The company had received Import and Market Permission in Form CT-20 from the Drugs Controller General of India for Selumetinib 10 mg and 25 mg capsule (Koselugo).

The meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on August 14, 2023 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

