    Aug 10, 2023 / 10:39 am
    Aug 10, 2023 / 10:39 am

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's low; repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, incremental CRR at 10%

    Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept repo rate unchanged at 6.50 percent and kept stance at 'withdrawal of accommodation'. Adani Port, BPCL, Adani Enterprises, ONGC and Divis Lab are among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers are Nestle India, Apollo hospitals, Britannia Industries, Asian Paints and Tata Consumer.

      Stock Market Today
      Moneycontrol.com
    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex65,539.67-456.14 -0.69%
      Nifty 5019,506.70-125.85 -0.64%
      Nifty Bank44,494.95-385.75 -0.86%
      Nifty 50 19,506.70 -125.85 (-0.64%)
      Thu, Aug 10, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Adani Enterpris2,531.8524.75 +0.99%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Asian Paints3,252.55-78.45 -2.36%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Energy26343.8015.60 +0.06%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Bank44510.40-370.30 -0.83%


    • August 10, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | GMR Power down 5% on registering loss for June quarter

      Shares of GMR Power and Urban Infrastructure fell 5 percent on August 10 as a dull earnings performance during the June quarter triggered selling in the stock.

      The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 217.75 crore in the June quarter as against a net profit of Rs 201.67 crore a year ago.

      Though, revenue is up 5.2 percent YoY at Rs 1,124.22 crore and EBITDA also rose nearly 5 percent to Rs 152.49 crore. Operating margin was stable at 13.56 percent as compared with 13.63 percent in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Read More

    • August 10, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST
    • August 10, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | IRCTC shares fall on 7% decline in Q1 net profit

      Shares of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited declined around 1 percent on the NSE on August 10, a day after the transport corporation announced its Q1FY24 results.

      The Indian Rail and Transport Corporation reported a 7 percent on-year decline in profits to Rs 231 crore, impacted by exceptional loss and lower operating margin. The company's revenue from operations, however, jumped 17.5 percent to Rs 1,001.8 crore for the quarter ended June 2023.

      The railway corporation reported an increase in the catering segment's revenue by 35 percent YoY to Rs 471 crore and a 4 percent decline in revenue from the internet ticketing business to Rs 290 crore. Revenue from the tourism business rose spiked 58 percent to Rs 130 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBIDTA) for the quarter also grew by 6.9 percent to Rs 343 crore, while the EBIDTA margin was at 34.2 percent, down from 37.6 percent for the same quarter last fiscal. Read More

    • August 10, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Bank to maintain incremental CRR of 10%; Nifty Bank index down 0.5 percent

      Starting fortnight August 12, banks will have to maintain an incremental CRR of 10% on the increase in their NDTL between May 19 and July 28.

      The existing CRR remains unchanged. The incremental CRR of 10% for banks is intended to absorb the surplus liquidity that has been generated and is purely a temporary measure to manage the liquidity overhang. There will remain adequate liquidity in the banking system despite the move. This decision will be reviewed on September 8 or even earlier.

      NIFTY BANK Top Stock Losers (Intra-day)
      CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
      AU Small Financ707.95-1.321.02m
      Bandhan Bank229.55-1.182.48m
      ICICI Bank965.35-0.763.86m
      HDFC Bank1,642.00-0.513.74m
      Federal Bank133.95-0.483.21m
      Bank of Baroda193.15-0.465.82m
      Kotak Mahindra1,823.35-0.44598.80k
      PNB61.35-0.3214.20m
      SBI572.00-0.318.13m
      IDFC First Bank87.95-0.238.43m
    • August 10, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | CLSA View On Zee Entertainment Enterprises:

      -Buy rating, target at Rs 300 per share
      -Lacklustre Q1FY24, NCLT order on Zee merger with Sony on August 10
      -Q1FY24 consolidated revenue in-line with estimates
      -ZEE5 revenue up 21 percent YoY, diluting margin up 20 bps
      -Merger closure will be key catalyst, SEBI’s verdict on CEO Punit Goenka awaited

    • August 10, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities:

      Gold prices traded firm on Thursday ahead of key US inflation figures, which are expected to give a clearer indication of the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate moves, with Spot gold at Comex trading marginally up by 0.09% at $1917 per ounce in the morning session. Today’s inflation report is expected to show that the consumer price index increased at a 3.3% annual pace in July, marking the first acceleration since June 2022, according to the median forecast of economists surveyed. While a small easing to 4.7% is anticipated for the core gauge, which excludes food and energy prices.

      Gold prices are expected to fluctuate in a narrow range before the UC inflation report, but post-data volatility should expand. Comex Spot Gold has first support at $1910; below that, the fall will extend towards the June low of $1893 and resistance at $1933 for the day. The MCX Gold October future has support at Rs 58450 and resistance at Rs 59380.

    • August 10, 2023 / 10:21 AM IST

      Reserve Bank of India:

      Q1FY25 CPI inflation forecast at 5.2 percent
      Q2FY24 CPI inflation forecast raised to 6.2 percent from 5.2 percent earlier
      Q3FY24 CPI inflation forecast raised to 5.7 percent from 5.4 percent earlier
      Q4FY24 CPI inflation forecast maintained at 5.2 percent

    • August 10, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST

      Reserve Bank of India | FY24 Inflation projection raised to 5.4 percent from 5.1 percent

    • August 10, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST

      Stock Maret LIVE Updates | Trent shares rise on 44% net profit surge, brokerages offer mixed views

      Trent shares climbed 1.65 percent at Rs 1817.4 at 9.42 am after the company reported a 44 percent increase year-on-year in its net profit number in the April-to-June quarter. Net profit for the period was Rs 148.27 crores.

      The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 1806.4 on August 9, after the results were announced.

      Morgan Stanley has an ‘equal-weight’ rating on the stock and has raised its target price to Rs 1624. The brokerage firm said that continued strong topline growth delivery is a positive for the stock. Morgan Stanley also said that Trent has reduced its subsidiary losses and is giving better investors a better disclosure about the company.

      Jefferies has a ‘hold’ rating on the stock and has raised its target price to Rs 1620. Focussed approach and some hard measures helped turn subsidiary EBITDA positive, said the brokerage firm in a note. Read More

    • August 10, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST

      Sensex Today | BSE Power index up nearly 1 percent led by JSW Energy, Tata Power, Adani Green Energy

      BSE POWER Top Stock Gainers (Intra-day)
      CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
      JSW Energy326.003.59372.35k
      Tata Power240.202.261.49m
      Adani Green Ene984.751.4324.59k
      NTPC220.500.89100.69k
      Power Grid Corp241.950.7169.16k
      Adani Power278.850.65105.12k
      Adani Trans816.150.5245.47k
      BHEL101.500.4369.96k
      ABB India4,526.400.092.15k
      CG Power 403.800.074.83k
    • August 10, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST

      Reserve Bank of India | FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.50 percent

    • August 10, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST

      Stock Maret LIVE Updates | Max Financial surges 10% on strong Q1, further stake hike by Axis in Max Life

      Max Financial Services gained 10 percent on August 10, after the company reported a good set of numbers for the quarter ended June 2023. Furthermore, investors cheered Axis Bank's remaining ~6 percent stake acquisition in Max Life Insurance, a material subsidiary of Max Financial.

      Axis Bank will be acquiring the stake at Rs 1,612 crore. Axis entities collectively already held 12.99 percent of the equity share capital of Max Life. Post this acquisition, their stake will go up to 19 percent.

      What makes Max Financial investors happy is the value of the current deal. In 2020, Axis Bank had announced its intention to acquire 30 percent in Max Life for a sum of around Rs 1,530 crore. The current deal for one-fifth of the stake is at a higher proposed value than that. Read More

