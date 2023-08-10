Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's low; repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, incremental CRR at 10%

August 10, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST

Shares of GMR Power and Urban Infrastructure fell 5 percent on August 10 as a dull earnings performance during the June quarter triggered selling in the stock.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 217.75 crore in the June quarter as against a net profit of Rs 201.67 crore a year ago.

Though, revenue is up 5.2 percent YoY at Rs 1,124.22 crore and EBITDA also rose nearly 5 percent to Rs 152.49 crore. Operating margin was stable at 13.56 percent as compared with 13.63 percent in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Read More