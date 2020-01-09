App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 09:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alembic Pharma share price up nearly 3% on successful USFDA inspection

The inspection was carried out from January 6 to 8, 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Alembic Pharmaceuticals share price rose nearly 3 percent in the early trade on January 9 on a successful USFDA inspection at Aleor Dermaceuticals.

Aleor Dermaceuticals, a 60:40 joint venture between Alembic Pharmaceuticals and Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies Pvt Ltd (Orbicular), has completed an inspection by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) at its formulation manufacturing facility in Gujarat's Karakhadi without any observations.

The inspection was carried out from January 6 to 8, 2020.

Close

A meeting of the board of directors of the company would be held on January 22 to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months period ended December 31, 2019.

related news

The trading window for dealing in securities of the company that was closed from January 1 will reopen 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results on January 22.

At 0920 hours, Alembic Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 564.05, up Rs 12.05, or 2.18 percent, on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 9, 2020 09:47 am

tags #Alembic Pharmaceuticals #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.