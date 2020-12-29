Ahluwalia Contracts share price rises 9% on order win

live bse live

Ahluwalia Contracts share price rose 9 percent intraday on December 29 after the company won a Rs 309.44-crore order for the construction of a high-rise multi-storeyed residential Complex,at Nandankanan Road, Kalarahanga, in Odisha's Bhubaneswar.

The company's order inflow during the FY 2020-21 stands at Rs 2,086.44 crore.

At 1213 hours, Ahluwalia Contracts India was quoting at Rs 262.60, up Rs 10.65, or 4.23 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 369.30 on February 27, 2020 and a 52-week low of Rs 136.05 on April8, 2020. It is trading 28.89 percent below its 52-week high and 93.02 percent above its 52-week low.