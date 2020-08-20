172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-voltas-target-of-rs-660-prabhudas-lilladher-5728881.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Voltas; target of Rs 660: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Voltas with a target price of Rs 660 in its research report dated August 17, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Voltas


We increase our FY21, FY22 & FY23 earnings by 10.6%, 7.5% and 10.3% given 1) sustained market share gains in Room AC 2) encouraging response to Voltas-Beko portfolio in first season and 3) Sufficient forward visibility in MEP with strong order book (Rs77bn) led by domestic operations Even with lockdown disrupting peak summer season sales, VOLT continued to outperform the industry by reporting a 45% decline in RAC volumes vs 49% of industry on the back of 1) wide distribution reach (19,000 touchpoints) 2) heat-wave in the month of May and 3) strong brand recall. In MEP, although the order book remains healthy at Rs77bn, pace of execution remains slow and will take 2-3 months to bounce back given 1) non-availability of skilled labor 2) delayed inward transport, receipt of materials and certification and 3) liquidity constraints. With demand for Voltbek JV products encouraging, management maintains its guidance of achieving 10% market share in major product categories by 2025 and expect the JV to breakeven by 2023-2024. We expect JV to report a loss of Rs1.3bn/Rs1bn/Rs500mn in FY21/22/23.


Outlook


We continue to maintain our positive stance on VOLT given 1) leadership position in high potential RAC segment 2) balance sheet comfort (Rs15bn net cash) and 3) sustained order wins in MEP segment. We estimate 16.6% EPS CAGR over FY20-23. Maintain Accumulate with SOTP based target price of Rs660/- (valuing UCP business at 32x Sept-22 EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 20, 2020 12:35 pm

tags #Accumulate #IndiGo #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.