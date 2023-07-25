English
    Accumulate UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 9247: Religare Retail Research

    Religare Retail Research recommended accumulate rating on UltraTech Cement with a target price of Rs 9247 in its research report dated July 22 2023.

    July 25, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
    Religare Retail Research report on UltraTech Cement

    In Q1FY24, UltraTech posted revenue of Rs 17,737cr, wherein it grew by 17% YoY and declined by 5% QoQ. Its volume came in healthy at 30MnT as compared to 25MnT in Q1FY23 (growth of 19.6% YoY) and 31.7MnT in Q4FY23 (decline of 5.3% QoQ). Its realization was down by 2.2% YoY and up by 0.4% QoQ to Rs 5,920/ton.

    Outlook

    We recommend an Accumulate rating and have assigned an EV/EBITDA multiple of 16x FY25E and have arrived at a revised target price upwards of Rs 9,247.

    first published: Jul 25, 2023 10:19 am

