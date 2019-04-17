Accumulate Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 2236: KR Choksey

KR Choksey recommended accumulate rating on Infosys with a target price of Rs 2236 in its research report dated April 16, 2019.
KR Choksey's research report on Tata Consultancy Services
TCS delivered solid constant currency (cc) revenue growth of 12.7% yoy (+2.4% qoq) in Q4 FY19 while the USD Revenue increased 8.5% yoy to USD 5,397 mn (+2.8% qoq) in line with our expectations. In Rupee terms, top line increased 1.8% qoq to INR 38,010 Cr. (+18.5% yoy). Operating margin of 25.1% in Q4 FY19 was down 52 bps qoq (down 31 bps yoy) impacted by slightly higher direct cost as % of revenue.
Outlook
We apply a P/E multiple of 24.3x to the FY20 estimated EPS of INR 92 to arrive at a target price of INR 2236 per share, an upside of 5.8% over last close. Accordingly, we assign an “ACCUMULATE” rating to the stock.
