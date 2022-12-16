English
    Accumulate Stylam Industries; target of Rs 1267: East India Securities

    East India Securities recommended accumulate rating on Stylam Industries with a target price of Rs 1267 in its research report dated December 16, 2022.

    Broker Research
    December 16, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST
     
     
    East India Securitie's report on Stylam Industries


    Stylam Industries Ltd (Stylam) is engaged in the manufacturing of luxury grade decorative laminates under its eponymous brand, “Stylam”. It has the largest manufacturing facility in Asia of laminates, which are used as surfacing materials for paneling, partitioning, furniture, table tops and work surfaces.



    Outlook


    Considering the future growth visibility, we assign ACCUMULATE rating with target price of Rs1,267 per share.


