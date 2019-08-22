App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 985: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Mahanagar Gas with a target price of Rs 985 in its research report dated August 21, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Mahanagar Gas


MGL is an excellent cash annuity model with decent dividend yield. Promoter offloading some stake has weighed down on the valuations, however, the uncertainty of around this is over by BG Asia selling off their remaining 10 pc stake (complete exit) as markets have reacted positively to the news. We structurally like MGL as there is improvement in their operational performance. MGL has lesser GA’s than its peers but their profitability is higher than its peers.


Outlook


With volume outlook looking stable and spreads likely to sustain, outlook gets better. Based on DCF valuation, we maintain our Accumulate rating with a target price of ` 985.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
Read More
First Published on Aug 22, 2019 03:43 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Mahanagar Gas #Recommendations

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.