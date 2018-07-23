Accumulate Kalpataru Power Transmission; target of Rs 413: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Kalpataru Power Transmission

FY18 saw the standalone order book grow at 38% YoY to ` 124bn (T&D- `84.3bn; Oil & Gas and Rail -`39.7bn) and the order inflow during the period grew by 51% YoY to ` 93.4bn (T&D- `55.1bn; Oil & Gas and Rail -`38.3bn) giving an order book visibility to sales from 1.79x in FY17 to 2.15x in FY18.

Outlook

We also expect the key subsidiaries, JMC and Shubam to continue its performance in FY19 too. We have an Accumulate rating with SOTP of ` 413.

