you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Kalpataru Power Transmission; target of Rs 413: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Kalpataru Power Transmission with a target price of Rs 413 in its research report dated July 19, 2018.

Dolat Capital's research report on Kalpataru Power Transmission


FY18 saw the standalone order book grow at 38% YoY to ` 124bn (T&D- `84.3bn; Oil & Gas and Rail -`39.7bn) and the order inflow during the period grew by 51% YoY to ` 93.4bn (T&D- `55.1bn; Oil & Gas and Rail -`38.3bn) giving an order book visibility to sales from 1.79x in FY17 to 2.15x in FY18.


Outlook
We also expect the key subsidiaries, JMC and Shubam to continue its performance in FY19 too. We have an Accumulate rating with SOTP of ` 413.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 23, 2018 04:50 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Kalpataru Power Transmission #Recommendations

