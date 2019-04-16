Accumulate Infosys; target of Rs 849: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's research report on Infosys

Infosys came out with good set of numbers in Q4FY19, ahead of our estimate though topline was slightly below our estimate and EBIT margin faced some pressure. Revenue was flat sequentially at Rs 21,539cr against our estimate of Rs 22,109cr. PAT for the quarter stood at Rs 4074cr ahead of our estimate of Rs 3860cr. We are positive on the stock from longer term perspective, however due to cut in FY20E guidance by management, the stock might remain under pressure for few sessions.

Outlook

We maintain our Accumulate rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 849.

