MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Automating the Future of Mobility webinar where industry leaders decode how technology that can boost India’s EV future. Register here:
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Accumulate Indus Towers; target of Rs 279: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on Indus Towers with a target price of Rs 279 in its research report dated April 23, 2021.

Broker Research
April 26, 2021 / 04:17 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Indus Towers


Indus Q4FY21 operating performance was marginally better led by higher tower/tenants additions. EBITDA was better than expected due to lower other expenses. Revenue/EBITDA/APAT grew by 2.9/19.6 /38.3% YoY. Negative energy spread for 4th quarter is a dampener.



Outlook


In view of increasing risk on account of weakening of VIL and with the run-up in stock price (11/33% in 3/6m); we downgrade Indus to Reduce with TP of Rs 279 @ 15x FY23E EPS (earlier Rs 268 @ 15x Dec-22E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Accumulate #Dolat Capital Market #Indus Towers #Recommendations
first published: Apr 26, 2021 04:17 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.