Accumulate Eicher Motors; target of Rs 3520: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Eicher Motors

We marginally trim our FY24E consol. EPS estimate by c1% to factor in 1Q results and management commentary. Eicher Motors’ (EIM) 1QFY24 consolidated EBITDA margin at 25.6% came c140bps above BBG consensus (24.2%) and in line with PLe (25.4%); margins expaned c110bps QoQ given (1) lower commodity prices, (2) price hikes, (3) inventorisation benefit, despite lower than-expected ASPs on inferior mix. RE noted that festive season demand looked good and customer spending was coming back. On the CV side, VECV would benefit from continued profitable growth in the CV industry. Recent increase in competitive landscape has marred EIM’s near to medium term growth prospects and rising competition could chip away RE’s growth volumes. However, (1) volume growth from new product launches, (2) focus on increasing export revenue mix, (3) higher mix of spares and merchandise revenue to aid both revenue growth and margin expansion.

Outlook

Maintain ‘ACCUMULATE with a revised SoTP based TP of Rs 3,520 (at 23x Mar-25E standalone EPS and 12x EV/EBITDA for VECV).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Eicher Motors - 04 -08 - 2023 - prabhu