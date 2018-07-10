Accumulate Dixon Technologies; target of Rs 3430: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Dixon Technologies

Dixon Technologies came up with the IPO in FY18 and got a great response from investors with a 117x subscription. From its IPO proceed of ` 600mn, company spent `.220mn for loan repayment and `75mn for setting up the plant at Tirupati for LED TVs. There is security premium of ` 596mn raised from the IPO issue reflected in the reserves.

Outlook

We expect TV and washing machine volumes to drive growth for Dixon in FY19. We have an Accumulate rating for the stock with a TP of ` 3,430 valuing stock at 33x for FY20 EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.