Accumulate Dabur India; target of Rs 588: East India Securities

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

East India Securities' research report on Dabur India

Dabur is a 138 year old company which started operations as an Ayurvedic company. Today, it is a diversified company with operations across i) Healthcare (25% of sales) spanning Chyawanprash, glucose, honey, some ayurvedic OTC products, ii) Home & Personal care (34% to sales) spanning oral care, hair oils, shampoos, skin care and homecare; iii) Food & Beverages (12% of sales) spanning fruit juices, pastes used in food, milk drinks. Besides this, Dabur has a large iv) International presence with sales across MENA, USA, Turkey (26% of sales). Dabur’s revenue & EBITDA have grown at a CAGR of 8.9% and 8.7% respectively over FY18-22. This is in spite of there being 2 COVID years in between which severely disrupted supply chain and consumption. Dabur is a professionally managed company. Like other FMCG companies, it has a big umbrella brand in Dabur, has a large distribution network, is a low capex company, is a large dividend distributor, generates huge cash every year.

Outlook

We assign ACCUMULATE rating with target price of Rs 588 per share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Dabur India - 17 -03 - 2023 - east