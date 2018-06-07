Accumulate Bharat Electronics, target Rs 130: Achin Goel

Achin Goel

Bharat Electronics has formed a bullish Harami Cross pattern on the daily chart which suggests waning bearishness. In addition, the price has given a breakout from the range-bound pattern on the daily chart which shows the growing optimism in the stock.

In addition, positive divergence is visible in the momentum indicator RSI (14) on the daily chart. Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 114-116 for the target of Rs 130 and a stop loss below Rs 109.

: The author is Head of Wealth Management and Financial Planning, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.