Accumulate ACC; target of Rs 1736: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's research report on ACC

ACC reported stellar set of numbers in Q2CY19, beating our estimates on all fronts. Revenue grew 7.8% YoY to Rs 4,150 cr above our estimate of Rs 3,941 cr. EBITDA stood at Rs 783 cr against our estimate of Rs 615 cr. EBITDA margin expanded 530bps YoY to 18.9%, ahead of our estimate of 15.6%. PAT for the quarter jumped 38.6% YoY to Rs 456 cr way ahead of our estimate of Rs 335 cr. EBITDA/ton jumped to 7-year high at Rs 1089/ton, witnessing a robust growth of +26% YoY/+54% QoQ.

Outlook

We maintain our Accumulate rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 1736.

