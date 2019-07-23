App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 01:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate ACC; target of Rs 1736: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended accumulate rating on ACC with a target price of Rs 1736 in its research report dated July 19, 2019.

Arihant Capital's research report on ACC


ACC reported stellar set of numbers in Q2CY19, beating our estimates on all fronts. Revenue grew 7.8% YoY to Rs 4,150 cr above our estimate of Rs 3,941 cr. EBITDA stood at Rs 783 cr against our estimate of Rs 615 cr. EBITDA margin expanded 530bps YoY to 18.9%, ahead of our estimate of 15.6%. PAT for the quarter jumped 38.6% YoY to Rs 456 cr way ahead of our estimate of Rs 335 cr. EBITDA/ton jumped to 7-year high at Rs 1089/ton, witnessing a robust growth of +26% YoY/+54% QoQ.


Outlook


We maintain our Accumulate rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 1736.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 23, 2019 01:42 pm

tags #ACC #Accumulate #Arihant Capital #Recommendations

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

