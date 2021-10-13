State Bank Q2 Net Profit seen up 45% YoY to Rs. 6,632.4 cr: Motilal Oswal

SBI

Motilal Oswal has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the Banking sector. The brokerage house expects State Bank to report net profit at Rs. 6,632.4 crore up 45% year-on-year (up 2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 2.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 28,945.4 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 8.7% Y-o-Y (down 5.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 17,891.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

