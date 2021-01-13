MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Unacademy raises $50 million in secondary round from Tiger, Dragoneer, others

The latest transaction follows the round in November when Tiger Global and Dragoneer Investment Group invested in the Unacademy Group at a valuation of $2 billion.

Priyanka Sahay
January 13, 2021 / 06:20 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters


Online learning startup Unacademy January 13 said it has closed a secondary transaction round in which investors such as Tiger Global, Dragoneer Investment Group, Steadview Capital and General Atlantic increased their stake in the company.

As part of the round, the investors acquired additional shares worth $50 million, doubling their investment.

The latest transaction follows the round in November when Tiger Global and Dragoneer Investment Group invested in the Unacademy Group at a valuation of $2 billion.

Founded by Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini, and Hemesh Singh in 2015, Unacademy was started as a YouTube channel by Gaurav Munjal in 2010. The company has grown to become the country's leading online learning platform with a network of 48,000 registered educators and over 40 million learners.

It allows educators to create videos for courses from school-level learning to college entrance exams across streams.

Close

Related stories

It claims to be facilitating over 150,000 live classes on the platform each month with a collective watch time being over 2 billion minutes per month.


In 2020, coronavirus fired up the online education space, as students have been forced to learn from home. Startups such as Unacademy, Byju’sVedantuWhiteHat Jr and Eruditus all benefited from this, raising money at higher valuations in a few months’ time. In a nutshell, Indian ed-tech startups raised a record billion dollars in 2020 alone.

Investor such as Tiger Global is seen betting on this market aggressively. The hedge fund has invested in two other large ed-tech startups besides Unacademy which are Byju's and Vedantu.
Priyanka Sahay
TAGS: #Byjus’ #Unacademy #Vedantu. Ed-tech
first published: Jan 13, 2021 06:20 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | How women can restart their second career in the technology industry

Future Wise | How women can restart their second career in the technology industry

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.