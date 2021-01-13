Unacademy raises $50 million in secondary round from Tiger, Dragoneer, others

Online learning startup Unacademy January 13 said it has closed a secondary transaction round in which investors such as Tiger Global, Dragoneer Investment Group, Steadview Capital and General Atlantic increased their stake in the company.

As part of the round, the investors acquired additional shares worth $50 million, doubling their investment.

The latest transaction follows the round in November when Tiger Global and Dragoneer Investment Group invested in the Unacademy Group at a valuation of $2 billion.

Founded by Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini, and Hemesh Singh in 2015, Unacademy was started as a YouTube channel by Gaurav Munjal in 2010. The company has grown to become the country's leading online learning platform with a network of 48,000 registered educators and over 40 million learners.

It allows educators to create videos for courses from school-level learning to college entrance exams across streams.

It claims to be facilitating over 150,000 live classes on the platform each month with a collective watch time being over 2 billion minutes per month.